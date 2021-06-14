Roberto Firmino celebrates with teammate Neymar Jr after scoring his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico. (Photo: Getty Images)

Brazil and Venezuela are all set to take on each other in the first match of Copa America 2021 at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and live telecast details of the game, but before that, we shall have a look at the preview of the match. So, finally, after a lot of back and forth, the Brazilian Super Court gave a green signal to the tournament to be held in Brazil despite the COVID-19 crisis. Argentina and Colombia were supposed to be the joint hosts for the tournament. Copa America 2021 to go on in Brazil Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, Brazil Supreme Court Passes Verdict

But owing to the COVID-19 in Colombia, they were barred from hosting the tournament whereas, Argetinabacked out due to the same reason. Brazil was then named as the host. Talking about the first game, Brazil and Venezuela are placed in Group A along with Ecuador, Peru and Colombia. Team Venezuela has pressed the panic button as around 11 players have been tested positive for COVID-19. The team has called for emergency replacements for the players down with COVID-19. Brazil has been on an unbeaten streak for 20 Copa America’s games on home soil. So it will be an interesting fixture for both teams. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When Is Brazil vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 ? Know Date And Venue?

The Brazil vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 football match will be held on June 14, 2021 (Sunday midnight). The match will be held at the Krestovsky Stadium with a kick-off time at 02:30 am IST.

How To Watch Brazil vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming And Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports holds the official broadcast rights of Euro 2020 in India and will be showing live action from the competition. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV for Brazil vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 football match. Those unable to watch on their TV sets, can turn to online platform, SonyLiv to catch the live online streaming of Euro 2020 on its website and app.

