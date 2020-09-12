The English Premier League returns to action on September 12, 2020, as the new footballing season kicks-off. EPL 2020-21 campaign starts with a clash between newly-promoted Fulham and last year’s FA Cup champions Arsenal at Craven Cottage. Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are the other two promoted teams. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of English Premier League 2020-21 season in India, can scroll down below for more details. Premier League 2020-21: Defending Champions Liverpool to Kick-Off Campaign Against Newly Promoted Leeds United.

Liverpool are the defending champions and also play on the opening day of the 2020-21 season. Jurgen Klopp’s men take on last year’s EFL Championship winner’s Leeds United at Anfield in a late kick-off. Manchester City and Manchester United, who were involved in Champions League and Europa League campaign respectively, won’t be playing on the opening weekend but will return to action on matchday 2. Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Says ‘Need to Keep Mentality That Helped Us Win English Premier League’.

When is EPL 2020-21 in India? (Know Time and Schedule)

Matchday 1 of the English Premier League 2020-21 season will begin on September 12, 2020 (Saturday). The opening clash between Fulham and Arsenal is scheduled to take place at 05:00 pm IST. Liverpool will take on Leeds United in the 10:00 pm clash.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of EPL 2020-21 in India?

Star Sports are the official broadcasting partners of English Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune in Star Sports Select channels to catch the live-action of the competition.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of EPL 2020-21 in India?

As Star Sports are the official broadcasting partners of English Premier League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Fans can tune into Disney+Hotstar official website and app to get the streaming of EPL 2020-21 season in India.

