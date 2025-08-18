La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Atletico Madrid had a disappointing last campaign, with the club not being effective in any competition they were part of. Manager Diego Simeone has been around for ages as the man in charge of managing the club and it is imperative that he guides the team to bounce back. They are facing Espanyol in an away tie as the new season gets underway. Opponents Espanyol looked excellent in the pre-season games, but it will take a Herculean effort from them to stop the Atletico Madrid side. Espanyol versus Atletico Madrid will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:00 AM IST. Mallorca 0-3 Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26: Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal Score As Defending Champions Kickstart New Season With Win.

Espanyol have just one injury concern in the form of Javi Hernandez, who has undergone surgery for a foot fracture. They will opt for a 4-4-2 formation with Roberto Fernandez and Javi Puado as the two attackers. Ruben Sanchez and Antonio Roca will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Julian Alvarez has been a prolific goalscorer for Atletico Madrid ever since making his move from Manchester City and his presence in the final third should keep the opposition defenders at bay. Alex Baena is a floater in central midfield and will be a focal point in attack. Thiago Almada and Giuliano Simeone will be deployed on the wings. La Liga 2025–26 Points Table: Barcelona Leads Standings After Win Over Mallorca.

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid Date Monday, August 18 Time 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Atletico Madrid go up against Espanyol in their first match of La Liga 2025-26 on Monday, August 18. The Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona and it will begin at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India unfortunately, won't be able to access Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live telecast as La Liga 2025-26 does not have any official broadcast partner in the country. Hence, the Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India. For the Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

There is an online viewing option for La Liga 2025-26 available for fans in India. FanCode has acquired the streaming rights of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live streaming on its app and website, but after purchasing either a gameweek pass that is worth Rs 49 or a tour pass that costs Rs 499. Espanyol at home will put in stiff resistance, but it will be Atletico Madrid who should secure a 1-2 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2025 12:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).