In their first match of the new La Liga 2025-26 season, defending champions Barcelona visited Mallorca and came out unscathed, earning a 3-0 win against a nine-man home side. Raphinha opened the scoring for Barca, finding the net in the seventh minute. Barcelona's lead was soon doubled thanks to Ferran Torres, who found the back of the net in the 23rd. Mallorca spiralled down, with Manu Morlances earning a red card in the 33rd minute, and then Vedat Muruqi getting himself a red card in the 39th minute, bringing down the host to nine men. Barcelona pressed hard to find another goal, but had to wait until the stoppage time, as wonder-boy Lamine Yamal scored in the 94th minute for the first time in a number 10 jersey. Lamine Yamal In Love Triangle? Star Barcelona Footballer 'Allegedly' Kissed Argentine Model Nicki Nicole After Unfollowing 'Ex' Cuban Singer Malu Trevejo.

Barcelona Starts New Season With a Win

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)