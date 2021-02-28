FC Goa will take on Hyderabad FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on February 28, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams are looking to secure a top-four finish on the final day of the league stage. Meanwhile, fans searching for FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. ISL 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

FC Goa are fourth in the table while Hyderabad FC are fifth and both sides will battle it out for the final semi-final spot, A point will be enough for the Gaurs to make it into the knockout stages while anything other than a win for Hyderabad will see their campaign come to an end. The earlier meeting between the sides saw FC Goa emerge victorious as they scored twice in the final few minutes of the game.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. The game will be held on February 28, 2021 (Sunday) and it has a scheduled start time of 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the FCG vs HFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the match online for fans.

