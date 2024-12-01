The addition of Kylian Mbappe provided an extra man up front for the Rodrygo-Vini Jr.- Bellingham trio and experienced coach Carlo Ancelotti is aware of using players’ strengths to the team’s benefit. Fans were excited to watch these four young stars rule the European and Spanish football. Sadly Mbappe has not settled in his role yet and is struggling to score open goals with a majority of his strikes coming from the penalty. Kylian Mbappe Needs 'Support' Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Says After 2-0 Loss to Liverpool in UEFA Champions League 2024-25.

Yet Carlo Ancelotti has shown confidence in the French striker and used him in all matches he is eligible to play. Mbappe even missed France’s games to prepare for his club games and get back in shape. He is said to have issues with Didier Deschamps and some reports also mention that Mbappe is yet to gel well with his Real Madrid teammates. His current form and ‘questionable’ relations with teammates raise a question over whether Kylian Mbappe will be part of Real Madrid’s starting XI against Getafe.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2024-25 Match?

Real Madrid is stacked with star attackers and has options at every position. Carlo Ancelotti mends his tactics according to the opposition and players available. But Vini Jr.’s recent injury might force him to rethink his lineups. The star Brazilian will be out for at least three weeks. In the recent match against Liverpool, Mbappe was used on the wings and Ancelotti will again use the star in his preferred position. 'Kylian Mbappe Could Face Mental Strain', Says Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate As French Teammate Expresses Concern for Real Madrid Striker Amid Criticism Ahead of UEFA Nations League 2024–25.

With no injury concerns, Mbappe will be raring to go in the LaLiga season. He has already made a great connection with the midfield and attracting Real Madrid players and will look to link up more with Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo in actual matches to form an indispensable quartet.

