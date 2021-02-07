The second Indian Super League (ISL) clash of Super Sunday will see Hyderabad FC taking on NorthEast United FC. The encounter unfolds at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa on February 7. Both sides had quite a similar journey this season and would be raring to get the favourable result in this game. With 22 points in 15 games, Hyderabad and NorthEast United are fourth and the fifth position in the team standings. As the race for the top four intensifies, the upcoming game holds even higher stakes. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, venue and other details of HFC vs NEUFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Notably, both teams are currently enjoying a five-match unbeaten streak, making the forthcoming game even more exciting. Hyderabad have drawn four and won one out of their last five games. NorthEast United FC have won three and drawn two, and will be confident coming into this clash. However, the last time these two teams met, Hyderabad FC defeated NorthEast United FC 4-2. Liston Colaco scored a brace and gave the Nizams three crucial points. Nevertheless, both sides have shown remarkable after that fixture and predicting favourites for this game wouldn’t be easy. As this encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. HFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan in in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The match will take place on February 7, 2020 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL). So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live action on television. Fans can also follow the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match online for fans in India

