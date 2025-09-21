Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will be back in action as they take on DC United in the next match of the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 league on Sunday, September 20. The Inter Miami vs DC United MLS football match will be played at Chase Stadium and will begin at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have TV viewing options for Inter Miami vs DC United due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, there's an online viewing option available for fans as they can find Inter Miami vs DC United MLS 2025 live streaming on Apple TV, but will need a subscription. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Bayern Munich Midfielder Jamal Musiala Badly Injures His Ankle Against PSG Following Collision With Gianluigi Donnarumma (Watch Video).

Inter Miami vs DC United MLS 2025

Sábado de fútbol 🌃 pic.twitter.com/5N3xvT0xXW — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 20, 2025

