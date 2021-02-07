Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will square off against SC East Bengal (SCEB) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 85. The game will be held on February 7, 2021, at Fatorda Stadium, Goa. JFC will enter this game with a win over Odisha FC in their last game. On the other hand, SCEB lost to Bengaluru FC in their last game. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for JFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21 live streaming online along with score updates. JFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

JFC has been clinical in their defence, pulling off three consecutive clean sheets. This had put Red Miners in a competitive edge over SCEB. If Jamshedpur will win against SC East Bengal in their upcoming game, they will be placed just below the play-off spot in ISL 2020-21. JFC is at the 7th position with 18 points, while SCEB currently sits at the 10th spot with 13 points. Matti Steinmann, Aitor Monroy and Nerijus Valskis are key players to watch out from JFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21 match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal ISL 2020-21 match will be played on February 7, 2021 (Sunday). The match will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the JFC vs SCEB match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the JFC vs SCEB match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the JFC vs SCEB clash online for fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).