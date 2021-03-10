Juventus have all to do in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie against FC Porto at home as they trail 2-1 on aggregate. The Bianconeri rested some of their key players for the 3-1 win over Lazio in their previous match which signified Andrea Pirlo is betting big on their massive European night. With their defence of the Serie A title looking unlikely with each passing match day week, European honour is a criteria on which the Juventus season and possibly Andrea Pirlo’s future could be gauged. FC Porto have lost their last five away games in Italy in the Champions League but if their showing in the first leg is anything to go by, the Portuguese club is a tough nut to crack. Cristiano Ronaldo 'Fired Up', Arthur Melo and Other Stars Available For UCL 2020-21 Clash.

Alex Sandro will replace Danilo in the playing eleven with the latter suspended for the tie. Rodrigo Bentancur is in quarantine following a positive COVID test while Paulo Dybala’s long-term knee injury keeps him on the sidelines. Cristiano Ronaldo returns to lead the home team’s attack where he will be joined by in form Spanish striker Alvaro Morata. Aaron Ramsey and Adrian Rabiot are the two central midfielders with each occupying a number of positions in the final third.

Chancel Mbemba is the only FC Porto player expected to miss out for the visitors which is a positive sign ahead of a crucial match. Sergio Oliveira and Jesus Corona have menacing pace and could trouble the Bianconeri backline again. Moussa Marega and Mehdi Taremi are the two strikers that should line up in an attacking 4-4-2 formation.

Juventus vs Porto, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Porto match in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 will be played on March 10, 2021 (Wednesday) at the Juventus Stadium in Turin. The game will begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Juventus vs Porto UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Porto match live on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can follow the live-action of the first leg of the round of 16 clash on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels on television. SonyLiv will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

Juventus are known to make comebacks in the UEFA Champions League and if they can find an early goal tonight, a comfortable win awaits them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).