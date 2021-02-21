Chennaiyin FC will look to end their Indian Super League season 7 on a high when they play Kerala Blasters in their final ISL 2020-21 match on Sunday. Kerala Blasters themselves will play their penultimate match in the competition. Both teams have already been knocked out from the contention of the semi-finals and are only playing for pride. Meanwhile, fans looking for how and where to watch the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match should scroll down for all relevant information. KBFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Both teams enter this clash on the back of a long winless run. Kerala are winless in their last six while Chennaiyin FC have not tasted victory since beating Odisha FC 2-1 on January 13. They are now winless in their last eight matches and sit eighth in the table with only three victories and 10 draws from their 19 matches. Kerala Blasters are two positions below with 16 points from a game less. They have also won only three matches but have lost eight times.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Bambolim Stadium on February 21 (Sunday). The match is set to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the KBFC vs CFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the clash online for fans.

