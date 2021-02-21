Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters meet in the next Indian Super League match on February 21 (Sunday). Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Bamoblim Stadium. Both teams have already been knocked out from ISL playoffs contention and hope to end the season on a high. Chennaiyin FC are playing their final match in the tournament while Kerala Blasters will be playing their penultimate match. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the KBFC vs CFC match should scroll down for all details.

Kerala Blasters 10th in the 11-team league points table with only 16 points and three wins after 18 matches. Kerala sacked their coach Kibu Vicuna after the latest 4-0 defeat against Hyderabad FC and assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed has taken over as the interim head coach for the final two matches. Kerala Blasters are winless in their last six matches while Chennaiyin FC have not won any in their last eight games.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Albino Gomes (KBFC) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Eli Sabia (CFC), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC) and Reagan Singh (CFC) will be selected as the defenders.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Rahul KP (KBFC), Memo Moura (CFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC) and Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) will be picked the midfielders.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Jordan Murray (KNFC) and Gary Hooper (KBFC) will play as the forwards.

Jordan Murray (KBFC) will be selected as the captain of this Dream11 team while Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) can be made the vice-captain for the Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match.

