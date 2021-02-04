Goa FC and NorthEast United will be taking on each other in the ISL 2020-21 match. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match. The game will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. The NorthEast United FC and FC Goa would be a contest between the mid-table teams. FC Goa is placed on number four of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 31 points. The team has won five games out of 14, lost three and have faced six draws. NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

The team would be looking to get into the winning ways after facing four draws out of five. Out of the last five games, the team has won just one game. NorthEast United is placed on number five of the ISL 2020-21 points table. The also has 21 points in their kitty. The team has won five games and out of 14 and have faced three losses. Six of their games ended with a draw. Out of the last five games, the NorthEast United won three matches, lost one game and one of their matches ended with a draw. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When is NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. The game will be played on February 4 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the NEUFC vs FCG clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2021 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).