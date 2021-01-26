NorthEast United take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on January 26, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams are coming into this game in contrasting forms but have won their previous fixture in the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for NEUFC vs ATKMB live streaming in ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below. NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

The first meeting between the two teams this season ended in newcomers ATK Mohun Bagan recording a 2-0 win courtesy of a Roy Krishna strike and an own goal from Benjamin Lambot. The Highlanders are looking to close the gap between them and the top four while the Kolkata side are looking to catch up with leaders Mumbai City FC.

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 26, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margai, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the NEUFC vs ATKMB match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the NEUFC vs ATKMB clash online for fans.

