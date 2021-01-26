NorthEast United FC will hope to stitch consecutive wins when they play ATK Mohun Bagan in their next Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 fixture. NorthEast United ended their seven-match winless run with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in their previous match and will hope to extend that win a rung of matches. ATK Mohun Bagan beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 to return back to winning ways after two matches without one. Meanwhile, dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best playing XI for NEUFC vs ATKMB ISL clash should scroll down for all details.

ATK Mohun Bagan are placed second in the points table with 24 points from 12 matches. They are six far from table leaders Mumbai City FC who have played a match more. NorthEast United, on the other, are sixth in the standings with 15 points from 12 matches. They have won only three matches this season and are still three points far from fourth place, which is also the final playoffs berth.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Ashutosh Mehta (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB) and Pritam Kotal (ATKMB) will be picked as the four defenders.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Edu Garcia (ATKMB), Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC) and Manvir Singh (ATKMB) will be the four midfielders for this fantasy XI.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATKMB) and Luis Machado (NEUFC) will play as the two forwards.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Ashutosh Mehta (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Edu Garcia (ATKMB), Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB) and Luis Machado (NEUFC).

We will select Roy Krishna (ATKMB) as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy side while Luis Machado (NEUFC) will be picked as the vice-captain for the NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2021 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).