Odisha FC are up against SC East Bengal in their last league-stage fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Both teams have already been knocked out of the playoff race and have nothing but pride to play for. While East Bengal are holding the ninth position with 17 points in 19 games, SC East Bengal are reeling at the last position with nine points in 19 outings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast, and other OFC vs SCEB match details, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. ISL 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Although both sides can’t advance to the next stage, they would like to end their dismal campaign on a winning note. Earlier this season, Odisha FC lost 1-3 to SC East Bengal in the reverse fixture. It has been the only meeting between the two sides till date. Considering the recent form of both teams, the result would be similar this time around as well. The Red and Golds had a better run in form and will pose a formidable challenge for Odisha FC. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. OFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Ground in Bambolim. The game will be held on February 27 (Saturday) and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the OFC vs SCEB match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming match online for fans.

