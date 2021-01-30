Juventus will eye four successive wins across all competitions when they play Sampdoria in their next Serie A fixture. Andrea Pirlo’s men bounced back from the Derby D’Italia defeat to Inter Milan with resounding wins over Napoli, Bologna and SPAL in their next three matches. Juventus did not concede a goal in any of those three matches. The win over Napoli in the Supercoppa Italia handed Pirlo his maiden trophy in his managerial career. The league champions also beat Bologna 2-0 and thrashed SPAL 4-0 in the Coppa Italia quarter-final. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for where and how to watch the Sampdoria vs Juventus match should scroll down for all details. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 22-Member Squad For Sampdoria vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Match, Check Predicted Starting XI.

Sampdoria also enter this clash on the back of consecutive wins in Serie A and have won three of their last five matches at home. Claudio Ranieri’s side are 10th in the standings with 26 points from 19 matches while Juventus are fourth with 36 from 18 and are just seven behind league leaders AC Milan with a match in hand.

Sampdoria vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Sampdoria vs Juventus match in Serie A will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on January 30 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Sampdoria vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Sampdoria vs Juventus on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

