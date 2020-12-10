SC East Bengal will search their maiden win in Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 when they play Jamshedpur FC in their next ISL 2020-21 fixture. SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on December 10, 2020 (Thursday). East Bengal have played three and lost all three and currently find themselves at the bottom of ISL 2020-21 points table without a point and a goal to their name. Jamshedpur FC registered their first win this season after beating ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in their last game and ending their three-match winning streak. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match should scroll down for all details. SCEB vs JFC, ISL 2020 Dream11 Team: Aitor Monroy, Nerijus Valskis, Jacques Maghoma & Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Jamshedpur have won and lost one each while drawing two of the four matches they have played this season. They are seventh in the standings but can jump as high as the fourth position with a win against a struggling East Bengal side, who have failed net a goal even once in three games. Robbie Fowler’s side are one of the three sides still without a win in ISL 2020-21. SCEB vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maiden. The match will take place on December 10, 2020 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL). So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live action on television. Fans can also follow the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match online for fans in India.

