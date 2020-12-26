SC East Bengal (SCEB) will square off against Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The game will be held at Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on December 26, 2020. This will be the first game after Christmas break. SCEB lost to Kerala Blasters FC in their last game, while Chennaiyin FC will enter this game with a victory over FC Goa. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page if you are looking for SCEB vs CFC, Indian Super League 2020-21 live streaming online and live telecast details of Indian Super League 7 match on TV. SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of SCEB vs CFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Chennaiyin FC will enter this match with a victory over FC Goa by 2-1. The Marina Machans registered their victory after losing four games. CFC started the season with a win over Jamshedpur FC. Chennaiyin FC is at the 8th position while SC East Bengal is at the bottom. Robbie Fowler led SCEB have scored just three goals while conceding 11 and need to regroup before it gets too late. SCEB vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on December 26, 2020 (Saturday). The match will take place at Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of SCEB vs CFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the SCEB vs CFC clash online for fans.

