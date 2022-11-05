Hyderabad FC will face Odisha FC in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on November 5, 2022 (Saturday) as both the teams eye for the spot at the top of the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: Chennaiyin FC Move to Second Spot, East Bengal in Tenth Place

Hyderabad FC have started their campaign well with three wins in their first four matches. They are yet to lose a game. Forwards Bartholomew Ogbeche and Javier Siverio has been amongst goals. The Nizams will definitely want to keep the momentum intact. On the other hand, Odisha also had a strong start to their campaign with three wins but they suffered a loss against Mumbai City FC. Josep Gombau’s team would want a win to go past Hyderabad FC to the top of the table.

When Is Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on November 5, 2022 (Saturday). The HFC vs OFC game has a start time of 05:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

