Kuwait will be playing host to India in the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. India and Kuwait along with Qatar and Afghanistan make up the qualifying group with the top two teams advancing to the next round. The Blue Tigers have not been at their very best under Igor Stimac off late. The team won the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship which showcased improvement but it has been going downhill ever since. The 4-2 loss to Malaysia in the Merdeka tournament was a blow to the team’s morale and it will take a special effort for them to get back to winning games. Kuwait versus India starts at 10:00 pm IST. Sunil Chhetri Opens up on Prospect of India Qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu should expect a busy day at work with Kuwait set to dominate the attack. Sandesh Jhingan and Rahul Bheke should get the nod in defence with Anirudh Thapa as the enforcing midfield. Sahal Abdul Samad with his playmaking skills should start while Igor Stimac could also opt for Brandon Fernandes if he adopts a defensive style. Sunil Chhetri will carry the attacking responsibility and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet.

Fahed Al-Hajeri, the captain of the Kuwait national side, is their talisman in defence and India will do well to find a way past him. Eid Al Rashidi will be the focal point in attack for the home team. Sultan Al Enezi will sit back and shield the backline but he also good at starting quick counter-attacks. 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Wants Indian Football Team to Play As a Cohesive Unit in Opener Against Kuwait.

When is India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers? Know Date, time and Venue

India will lock horns against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2016 AFC Qualifiers on November 16. The IND vs KUW match will be played at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait and it will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Football Match Live TV Channel Telecast

Sony Sports network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers in India. Hence fans can watch the Indian football team in action on the Sony Ten 2 TV channel. For live streaming details, look below.

India vs FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Football Match Live Streaming Online

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony network, will provide live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers. Fans who want to watch India vs Kuwait football match live streaming online can do so on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. The two teams met in the finals of the Intercontinental Cup which India won on penalties. This game will be very different though and expect the home team to clinch crucial points.

