The SAFF Championship 2023 final between India and Kuwait will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru at 7.30 p.m. (IST). India, defending champions after defeating Nepal 2-0 in the summit clash of the last edition in 2021, are seeking their ninth title in the SAFF Championship. Captain Sunil Chhetri will be one of India's key players in the championship. During the past four games, the 38-year-old has scored five goals, including three against Pakistan. India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, Head-to-Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs KUW Summit Football Match.

Defender Sandesh Jinghan will return to the team after missing India's semi-final against Lebanon due to suspension. He is the heart and soul of the India defense and could play a vital role against Kuwait at the SAFF Championship Final. With his determination, Anirudh Thapa might be a key player in the middle of the park.

In the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship 2023, India defeated Lebanon thanks to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's heroics. Gurpreet made five saves against Lebanon, including one in a penalty shootout. A clean sheet was maintained during 120 minutes of regulation time before the game went into the tiebreaker. India's goalkeeper then denied Lebanon captain Hassan Maatouk from the spot, helping the India team claim a 4-2 win on penalties.

In the meantime, Kuwait advanced to the championship with a narrow 1-0 victory over Bangladesh in extra time. After defeating Nepal 3-1 in their opener, Kuwait beat Pakistan 4-0 and drew their final game against India in order to reach the final. AIFF Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran Happy with SAFF Championship 2023 Evolvement.

Mobarak Al-Faneeni leads Kuwait in goal scoring with two goals in four games. The team led by Rui Bento is likewise unbeaten in the competition.

India and Kuwait have faced off against each other in the last four matches, with Kuwait winning two and India winning one. The SAFF Championship group encounter between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw after both teams were down to ten men and engaged in a high-intensity physical battle.

