India vs Thailand Live Telecast and Streaming: The Indian national football team will be playing Thailand in an international friendly as they look to gain some momentum ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualification. The Blue Tigers have been on the decline for some time now and drew with Bangladesh in March in their first qualifier game. With Hong Kong and Singapore still to play, India will be tested and tested thoroughly. Manolo Marquez has been around for some time now in Indian football and he will be aware of the state of the football in the country and how to get the best out of them. Thailand are heading into this fixture on the back of two victories and they will be confident ahead of the game. India National Football Team Seeks Inspiration From Last Two Wins in Another Friendly Face-Off With Thailand.

Sunil Chhetri had a brilliant campaign with FC Goa and he is part of the team and likely to lead the forward line. Mohan Bagan’s Liston Colaco will be the key player on the wings with Mahesh Singh completing the wide attacking setup. Manvir Singh is also likely to get a place in the starting eleven. Lalengmawia Ralte with his energy will look to break up the opponent play in midfield.

Thailand will opt for a 4-3-3 formation with Channarong Promsrikaew, Supachok Sarachat, and Patrik Gustavsson making the attacking trio. Thanawat Suengchitthawon will sit deep and try and shield the backline while the likes of Peeradol Chamrasamee and Worachit Kanitsribumphen will push forward to join the attack.

When is India vs Thailand International Friendly Football? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national football team faces the Thailand national football team in a friendly match on Wednesday, June 4. The India vs Thailand football friendly is set to be played at Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, and it starts at 6:00 PM (Indian Standard Time (IST). India Football Team Squad for Thailand Friendly Announced: Suhail Ahmad Bhat Earns Maiden Call-Up; Anwar Ali Returns in Build-Up to AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers.

Where to Get India vs Thailand International Friendly Football Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of an official broadcast partner in India, fans will not find any viewing options on TV for India's friendly football match against Thailand. For the India vs Thailand online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch India vs Thailand International Friendly Football Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official digital partner for India's football matches in India, and will provide a live online viewing option for the IND vs THA match on its app and website for a match pass worth INR 25. Expect a quality game of football with the tie ending in a 2-1 Thailand win.

