India vs UAE, International Friendlies 2021, Live Telecast and Online Streaming: India and United Arab Emirates will face each other in the latest round of International Friendlies. The clash will be played at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, UAE on March 29, 2021 (Monday). Both teams will be aiming for a win to end the international break on a high. Meanwhile, fans searching for UAE vs India live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Is Sunil Chhetri Playing Tonight in UAE vs IND International Friendly 2021? Check Predicted Starting XI.

India will be without star player and captain Sunil Chhetri as the 36-year-old is currently recovering from COVID-19. Both teams played out a draw in their last outing as India held Oman away from home while UAE weren’t able to get the better of Iraq at home. A total of 10 players made their debut for the Blue Tigers in their previous game and Igor Stimac could go for a much-changed line-up than that game.

India vs UAE, International Friendly 2021 Football Match, Time and Schedule

The international friendly match between India and UAE will be played at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The game will be played on March 29, 2021 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs UAE, International Friendly 2021 Football Match, Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can watch the India vs UAE international friendly match 2021 live telecast on the Eurosport channel. Eurosport is the official broadcaster for both of India’s international friendly matches this month. The live telecast IND vs UAE match will be available on the Eurosport SD/HD channels.

India vs UAE, International Friendly 2021 Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs UAE international friendly football match live on the JIO TV app. Fans can find the EuroSport HD channel on the JIO TV app and catch the live-action.

