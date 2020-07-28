Inter Milan (INT) will take on Napoli (NAP) in the latest round of Serie A 2019-20 fixtures. INT vs NAP match will be played at the San Siro Stadium on July 28, 2020 (late Tuesday night). With title out of their grasps, Antonio Conte’s men will now be hoping to secure the second spot in the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy team for Inter Milan vs Napoli can scroll down below. Lautaro Martinez Transfer News Update: Inter Milan in Talks With Argentine Striker Over New Deal.

Inter Milan will be once again without the services of Matias Vecino and Stefano Sensi but will welcome midfielder Nicolo Barella after his one-game suspension. Conte’s men won their game against Bologna last time around after two successive draws and will be looking to continue that run during the league’s final stretch. Lionel Messi Transfer to Inter Milan News Not True! Antonio Conte Rubbishes Rumours of Argentine Joining Serie A Club, Calls It Fantasy Football.

Napoli have no fresh injury concerns to deal with hence Gattuso will be able to place his strongest eleven on the field. The side from Naples are looking to book a place in Europa League for next season and a win will aid in that objective.

Inter Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – David Ospina (NAP) should be your keeper for this clash.

Inter Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ashley Young (INT), Skriniar (INT), Kalidou Koulibaly (NAP) and Mario Rui (NAP) can be selected as your defenders.

Inter Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Christian Eriksen (INT), Fabian Ruiz (NAP) and Jose Callejon (NAP) can be your midfielders.

Inter Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Romelu Lukaku (INT), Alexis Sanchez (INT) and Dries Mertens (NAP) must be the forwards in your team.

Alexis Sanchez (INT) should be your captain while Dries Mertens (NAP) can be selected as the vice-captain.

