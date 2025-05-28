Inter Miami are on a four-game winless streak as their season taken an early nosedive, putting pressure on manager Javier Mascherano to turn things around. The slip ups have resulted in Inter Miami dropping to the seventh spot in the points table. Next up for them is a home tie against Montreal, a game they need to win at all costs to mount a comeback. Opponents Montreal are rock bottom in the Eastern Conference and their form has been patchy right from the beginning of the season. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star Score Goal via Stunning Free Kick To Help Inter Miami Draw Against Philadelphia Union in MLS 2025.

Inter Miami will take field without the services of David Ruiz and Baltasar Rodriguez in this game owing to injuries. Lionel Messi is the heart and soul of this side, and his link up play with Luis Suarez in the final third will be crucial. Sergio Busquets in midfield will be tasked with making the side tick with his slick passing range.

Montreal injury list includes the likes of Bryce Duke and Hennadiy Synchuk while Dominik Yankov is also a doubt. Giacomo Vrioni and Prince Owusu will lead the attack in a 4-4-2 formation for the away side. Nathan Saliba will pair up with Samuel Piette to wrestle control of the tie in midfield.

When is Inter Miami vs Montreal, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami are set to host Montreal in MLS 2025 on Thursday, May 29. The Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 match will be played at the Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and starts at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi Team Up To Launch Football Club Deportivo LSM in Uruguay (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Montreal, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Montreal match live telecast in India. For Miami vs Montreal match in MLS 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Montreal, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Montreal live streaming online on Apple TV, but would need to have an MLS season pass. Expect a keenly contested tie with Inter Miami emerging as 2-1 winners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2025 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).