Expect Lionel Messi to produce goods when his team needs it the most, and the Argentina star did exactly that during Inter Miami's Major League Soccer 2025 clash against Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union. Trailing 3-1, Messi stepped up to the occasion and hit a goal via a stunning free kick, which the goalkeeper missed to stop despite his outstretched hands as the ball found the top right corner of the net. Messi's goal helped Inter Miami cut Union's lead to one, which eventually levelled in stoppage time, as the Herons salvaged a draw and one point. Check out Messi's stunning free kick below. Philadelphia Union 3-3 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Telasco Segovia's Stoppage Time Goal Ensures Lionel Messi and Co Salvage Draw After Tai Baribo Hits Brace For Host.

Lionel Messi's Stunning Free Kick

WHAT A GOAL 😮‍💨🐐 pic.twitter.com/BU6IoPUBii — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 25, 2025

