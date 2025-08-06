Inter Miami will be facing Pumas UNAM in a group phase fixture in the Leagues Cup, one of the top competitions in the Major League Soccer. Both the clubs are unbeaten so far in the competition and hence the fans are expecting a high octane clash this evening. Inter Miami playing at home will be a tough nut to crack considering their good record here. Pumas UNAM though will not be deterred considering they did well against a quality team like Atlanta United in the last fixture. Lionel Messi’s Kerala Visit Not Officially Called Off Yet, Sponsors Deny Receiving Any Formal Communication From Argentina FA: Report.

Lionel Messi has a leg injury and is a major doubt for the game. He played just 11 minutes in the last game before withdrawing. Maximiliano Falcón is suspended for this tie after receiving his marching orders against Necaxa. Rodrigo de Paul and Sergio Busquets make up for a formidable pairing in midfield. Luis Suarez as the target man upfront will lead the goal scoring efforts.

Santiago Trigos and Misael Torres played as substitutes in the last game for Pumas and they are pushing for a start here. Keylor Navas was sent off against Atalanta and he misses out through suspension. Adalberto Carrasquilla will be they key player in midfield for the team and his goal scoring exploits should come in handy here.

Inter Miami vs Pumas Unam, Leagues Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Miami vs Pumas Unam Date Thursday, August 7 Time 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Miami vs Pumas Unam, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami continue their quest in the Leagues Cup 2025 and in their next match, they will take on Pumas Unam on Thursday, August 7. The Inter Miami vs Pumas Unam match will be played at Chase Stadium, and it starts at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Pumas Unam, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Leagues Cup 2025 in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Pumas Unam match live on television in India. For the Inter Miami vs Pumas Unam Leagues Cup 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Pumas Unam, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs Pumas Unam Leagues Cup 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Pumas Unam live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have an MLS season pass. Expect a quality game of football with Inter Miami securing a win.

