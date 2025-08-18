Outside the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester, England, a mural of Alejandro Garnacho has been defaced. After multiple reports emerged, claiming that the 21-year-old sensational Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho is willing to leave Manchester United soon and choose Chelsea FC, some fans have defaced a portrait of the player placed outside the stadium. In a viral photograph circulated, several crosses in black ink can be seen marked right on the face of Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine has been a part of the Red Devils youth side since 2020 and is currently in the senior squad. Amid rumours of choosing Chelsea, Alejandro Garnacho was not a part of United's first EPL 2025-26 match, against Arsenal. Jadon Sancho Transfer News: AS Roma Submit Official Bid Of £20M to Manchester United For Loan With An Option to Buy, Italian Club Awaits Green Signal From England Forward.

Alejandro Garnacho Mural Defaced:

🚨🚫 The portrait of Alejandro Garnacho vandalized outside Old Trafford as he has decided to join Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/654iIqP3JM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2025

