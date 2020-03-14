ISL 2019–20 Final: Roy Krishna, Nerijus Valskis and Other Players to Watch Out for in ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League Summit Clash

Roy Krishna, Nerijus Valskis and Prabir Das (Photo Credits: ISL)

ATK and Chennaiyin FC square-off against each other in search of a third Indian Super League (ISL) title, a feat that would be a first in the history of India’s current top-tier championship football. What would also be a first is if Antonio Habas could lead his ATK side to the title. Habas, who guided ATK to the inaugural title and a semi-final finish the next season, can become the first-ever manager in ISL to win two league titles. But such has been Habas’ demeanour that it isn’t a surprise his ATK side are once against playing the finals after hinging in lower mid-table in the past two seasons. Owen Coyle has, however, startled everyone by dragging his side to the summit clash from lingering in last and bottom-last in the first half of the season. Both coaches have been key to the season their trams have enjoyed in ISL 5. But let’s take a look at the players, who could be key to their team’s fortunes in the final. ATK FC Vs Chennaiyin FC - Live Football Score.

When Coyle, who lifted Burnley into the Premier League from Championship, was appointed as the replacement for the sacked and two-time ISL winning coach John Gregory, Chennaiyin FC had lost two, drawn two and won just one from their opening five games. Their season was already spiralling down in the opening two weeks and this after a bottom-place finish in the bygone season looked disastrous. ATK FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019–20: As Both Sides Prepare for One Final Fight, a Look Into Their Journey to Final of Indian Super League Season 6.

But under Chennaiyin transformed into a new outfit. From scoring just four times in their opening five, the Mariners have scored 28 goals in their last 10 games and have taken 19 points from the possible 21 in their last seven matches. ATK haven’t endured such dry and sweet run but have enjoyed a smooth journey into the final and will step into the final with the second-best defensive record in the league. Take a look at some key players for the ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Final match. ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2019–20 Final Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last 5 ATK vs CFC Encounters.

Nerijus Valskis

Key to Coyle and Chennaiyin’s turnaround has been Lithuanian striker Neijus Valskis. The 32-year-old, who needed three games to score his maiden goal in India and whose eligibility to play in the ISL was put in major doubt by the organisers, have been lethal in front of goal and has already netted 14 times in 17 games – fourth highest in the league – while also providing six assists. He has goals against ATK and also in the semi-finals. Valskis could make the difference in Goa as he did in injury time against this same opponent in Kolkata.

Roy Krishna

ATK’S leaders, captain, goal-scorer, provider and encourager. When the chips are down, Krishna produces magic moments – like in Hyderabad, Mumbai or in the deciding semi-final leg against Bengaluru FC— to rescue his team. When ATK were losing 1-2 against Mumbai City to a 93rd-minute strike from Serge Kevyn, Krishna pounced on the last shot in last second and snatched a draw. In Hyderabad, it was his 90th-minute strike that helped ATK to a draw.

The Fijian has been his side’s chief goal-scorer and chief provider and would once again carry that same responsibility in the final. Krishna – 14 goals and 5 assists – also need one goal to equal Bartholomew Ogbeche’s record (15) and another to surpass him and win the golden boot.

Prabir Das

A right-knee injury just before the ISL 2018-19 ended his season. He was one of the brightest ATK players under former coach Teddy Sheringham in 2017 and Steve Coppell apparently had big hopes in him. But Prabir Das was out and by the time he returned ATK was fighting between avoiding the wooden spoon and scraping through to the playoffs.

Under Habas, Prabir Das has played as a right-back, a right wing-back and even in the midfield of four. He has excelled in all in addition to providing five assists, two of which came in the semi-final second leg against Bengaluru FC. Prabir Das has been ever-present in ATK’s starting line-up and should also start against Chennaiyin in the final.

While these three players will be the ones to watch out for, Raphael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Lallianzuala Chhangte and David Williams are the other eye-catching ones in attack. Schembri has announced his retirement after this ISL 2019-20 final, while Williams – who hadn’t netted since Christmas – scored two of ATK’s three goals in the deciding leg against the defending champions that eventually made the difference in a 3-2 scoreline. Whether they can put up a similar fight in Goa will decide on who walks away with the title.