ISL 2020–21 Transfer News: Former Jamshedpur Centre-Back Tiri Joins Champions ATK After Fallout With Kerala Blasters Over Pay Cut, Says Report

Jamshedpur Defender Tiri (Photo Credits: Instagram/@tiri_1991)

Spanish centre-back Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo, popularly known as Tiri, is set to join Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK after a fallout in contract with negotiations with Kerala Blasters. Tiri, who captained Jamshedpur FC in the ISL last season, had signed a pre-contract with the Kerala Blasters and was to join them for the upcoming 2020-21 ISL season but a fallout over the wage deduction reportedly led to both parting ways before ATK cashed-in to swoop the defender back to Kolkata. Tiri represented ATK, now known as ATK-Mohun Bagan, for two seasons before leaving for Jamshedpur FC in 2017. Kerala Blasters Retire Sandesh Jhingan’s No. 21 Jersey As Defender Parts Ways With ISL Club After Six Years.

According to a report from Goal, contract negotiations between Kerala Blasters and Tiri’s representatives broke down after the two-time ISL finalists asked the defender to take a pay cut due to the financial implications dealt by the club because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has halted all sporting events and also affected the economy across the world.

The former Atletico Madrid academy graduate had announced his decision to leave Jamshedpur FC at the end of last season and was looking for a new club in Indian football. Mumbai City were also interested in signing the defender Atletico Madrid academy graduate but Kerala Blasters had successfully completed a pre-contract with the Spanish centre-back before talks stalled.

Tiri was introduced to Indian football when he joined ATK in 2015 from Atletico’s B team. He was part of the 2015 team under Antonio Habas that reached the ISL semi-finals and also the 2016 side that lifted the ISL trophy under Jose Molina, who is the current sporting director of Spain football.

ATK too were in the market for an overseas centre-back after Agustin Iniguez had left the club mid-season due to some personal problems. But with Tiri available, the management certainly thought it best to sign a defender with enormous knowledge of Indian football and one that knows the league well. Habas, who returned to ATK as head coach for a second spell four years after guiding the franchise to the inaugural ISL title, will be happy to welcome his former player.