Hyderabad, Feb 19: Hyderabad FC held Mumbai City FC to a goalless draw at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 tonight. The result extended the Islanders’ unbeaten away streak to eight games, but they would have hoped to find the back of the net after holding 64.6% possession of the ball and hitting eight shots on target. ISL 2024–25: A Look at Playoff Spots, League Shield Scenarios for All Indian Super League Teams.

Mumbai City FC have made a progression to the fifth spot as they now have 32 points from 21 games, whereas Hyderabad FC have not lost at home in their last three matches (W2 D1). Mumbai City FC started the game string as Lallianzuala Chhangte blazed into the left side of the 18-yard box and was picked neatly by Jon Toral in the ninth minute of the game as the latter breached past the Hyderabad FC defensive third with ease. However, Chhangte’s left footed effort lacked finesse and missed the target, hitting the woodwork on the left side by a bare margin.

Jorge Ortiz and Chhangte made a dual attempt to find an opening in the 23rd minute. Having been flagged offside a few minutes ago, Ortiz timed his run appropriately to pick up a second ball and make a hasty effort to strike a breakthrough but the shot was blocked.

Chhangte jumped upon the chance, and aimed the target this time but the ball was saved on the bottom left corner by goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh. Then, Ramhlunchhunga produced Hyderabad FC’s most glaring chance of the opening essay with a rather ambitious effort from outside of the box in the 36th minute.

Aiming at the top left corner, Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa produced a timely save to keep scores level. Chhangte and Toral reversed roles in the second half, as the latter, often operating in the middle, found himself in a promising position right down the centre of the 18-yard box. Chhangte was quick to spot and serve him a delivery that should have been nestled into the net, but Toral’s eventual shot was saved in the bottom right corner. ISL 2024–25: Oscar Bruzon Expresses Happiness As East Bengal FC Register Win Over Mohammedan SC.

Edmilson Correia had a chance to get back at the visitors with his accurate positioning on the left side of the box in the 65th minute, as Joseph Sunny laid up a delivery for the talismanic attacker. Correia, however, symbolised a night of near misses as his shot couldn’t find its way past a tightly organised Mumbai City FC backline.

The Islanders resorted to a slightly different approach towards the end of the game, seemingly absorbing pressure from Hyderabad FC and then retorting with a quick counter-attack. Chhangte had a terrific shot at capping off one such move in the 83rd minute when the Petr Kratky-coached team moved in cohesion to make it into the Hyderabad FC box. Yet, Chhangte’s final attempt breezed away from the left post, as both teams settled for a point each from the encounter.

