ISL: Kerala Blasters Part Ways With Head Coach Eelco Schattorie

Eelco Schattorie (Photo Credits: Twitter/Kerala Blasters)

Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters have parted ways with Head Coach Eelco Schattorie. The Kochi-based side made the official announcement on April 22, 2020 (Wednesday) on their social media platforms. Kerala had an underwhelming ISL campaign, finishing seventh in the team standings with just 19 points from the 18 games. They could only manage to record four wins all season and now have decided to end their contract with the Dutch manager. Sergio Lobera Joins ISL Club Mumbai City FC As New Head Coach After FC Goa Exit.

'Kerala Blasters FC have parted ways with the Head Coach, Eelco Schattorie. We'd like to thank Eelco for his efforts and services during his tenure and wish him the best for the future.’ The Kochi based club wrote in their official statement. This decision has come a month after Karolis Skinkys was appointed as the new sporting director of the club. East Bengal Chief Debabrata Sarkar Drops Major Hint on Potential ISL Switch.

Official Statement

Kerala Blasters FC have parted ways with the Head Coach, Eelco Schattorie. We'd like to thank Eelco for his efforts and services during his tenure and wish him the best for the future.#KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/OMZ4hGJJAD — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) April 22, 2020

The Dutch manager was appointed as the head at the start of the season. Schattorie had ISL experience under his belt as he was with NorthEast United since 2018, managing the first-team in the fifth season of the League.

Kerala Blasters have qualified for the playoffs twice in their history, finishing as runner-ups on both the occasions, losing to ATK in the finals. But the Yellow brigade have not managed to finish in the top four positions for the last three seasons and are making some changes because of that.