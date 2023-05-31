During his first season, he exhibited exceptional defensive skills, neutralising opponent attacks while actively contributing to the team's offensive plays.

"4 years and countless memories. Go well, skipper!, tweeted Kerala Blasters FC.

A string of consistent performances led to Jessel's multi-year extension and promotion as vice-captain of the Club in the subsequent season. Jessel would then step up to fill in admirably as Club Captain for the remainder of the season after a mid-season injury to the then-captain, Sergio Cidoncha.

In the ensuing 2021-22 season, Jessel was appointed as the Club's permanent captain. His leadership and determination are exemplified by the fact that despite a mid-season shoulder injury that kept him on the sidelines, Jessel continued to lead the team with one of the youngest squads in the league at hand.

With various players in only their debut season for the Club, under Jessel's captaincy, the Club finished in the top four and as runners-up in the Championship final.

In his four seasons with the club, Jessel amassed over 65 appearances, providing 6 assists. He leaves the club as a Club icon and fan favourite.