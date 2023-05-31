Young talented midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam has signed a long-term contract extension deal with Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC. Suresh's new deal will keep him at Bengaluru till 2028. The midfielder has been one of the best players for the Blues for some time. His exploits with BFC have earned him a spot in the national team too. BFC will now hope that Suresh leads their midfield for a lot of years. Sunil Chhetri, Indian Football Team Head Coach Igor Stimac Hand First Ticket for Intercontinental Cup 2023 to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Suresh Singh Wangjam Signs Contract Extension Deal With Bengaluru FC

