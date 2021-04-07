Last night turned out to be quite a bad outing for Borussia Dortmund as they lost 2-1 to Manchester City in Champions League 2021. A controversial decision by the referee Ovidiu Hategan added to the woes of the German giants. Youngster Ederson's goal was hardly ruled out by the referee and even the VAR could not come to his assistance as the whistle was blown blew for a foul on Bellingham as the youngster when the ball was reaching the goal post. In the process of sending the ball past the net, Ederson actually kicked the goalkeeper and the goal was ruled out as foul. The replays clearly showed that Ederson had netted a goal but nothing could be done. Manchester City Beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in UCL 2021.

This added up to Borussia Dortmund's insult and Jadon Sancho decided to let it out on social media. Even the fans were quite angry with the controversial decision. Talking about the match, Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne slammed the first goal at the 19th minute and gave the team an early lead. Marco Reus netted an equaliser at the 84th minute of the match and then Phil Foden hit the final goal taking Manchester City to a 2-1 win.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Jadon Sancho and the video of the above-mentioned incident.

This Ref needs checking! 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) April 6, 2021

Video

However, after the loss, Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic warned Manchester City that they are not done as yet. "It's halftime and the tie is still open," he said. The second leg of the match will be held in the next eight days.

