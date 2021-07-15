The aftermath of the Euro 2020 finals resulted in three England players being targetted with racial jibes not only at the Wembley Stadium but also on social media. Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were targetted by trolls. Some fans even went on record to pass derogatory remarks against the three players. England lost the Euro 2020 against Italy on penalties at the Wembley stadium and then started the chaos. Post this, on Wednesday, Manchester United's new recruit Jadon Sancho sent out a strong message to these trolls. Marcus Rashford’s Mural in Manchester Repainted Following Vandalism After Euro 2020 Final, Watch Video.

He posted a long note on social media where he even apologised for the missed penalty but also write that racist comments by fans are not something new. In the note, he further said that hate will never win. Sancho also had a message for the youngster who have faced similar abuse in their lives and urged them to keep their heads high. “I am proud of this England team and how we have united the whole nation in what has been a difficult 18 months for so many people," read a part of note by the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Check out the tweet below:

After England lost the final match of the Euro 2020 finals, the fans had turned violent and had beaten up Italy fans. They were also seen hurling glass bottles after England missed out on penalties. Marcus Rashford had also put up a long social media post where he had apologised to his fans for the miss penalty.

