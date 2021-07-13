England striker Marcus Rashford's mural in Manchester was repainted by a street artist after it was vandalised and damaged following the Euro 2020 final on Monday, which England lost 2-3 to Italy on penalties. Rashford missed a penalty alongside Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

Check the post here:

#Manchester street artist Akse is respraying his mural to England and MUFC player Marcus Rashford this morning after it was vandalised following the #Euro2020Final #3Lions pic.twitter.com/HlG9WYskgz — Dean Kirby (@deankirby_) July 13, 2021

