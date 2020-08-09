The Jadon Sancho to Manchester United saga has taken a new turn as Borussia Dortmund have given an ultimatum to the English side to submit their bid if they want to sigh the young prodigy. The former Manchester City youth academy player has been the Red Devils’ number one transfer priority but uncertainty over his transfer fee has stopped the record English champions from acquiring the services of the 20-year-old. Borussia Dortmund Expect Manchester United Target Jadon Sancho to Stay With the Club This Summer.

According to a recent report from German News outlet Bild, Borussia Dortmund want Manchester United to act quickly if they want to sign Jadon Sancho. The Bundesliga side have made the record English champions known that they will not sell their star forward until their demands have been met.

It is understood that Borussia Dortmund have given Manchester United a deadline until August 10, 2020 (Monday) to pay Jadon Sancho’s €120 million transfer fee or else they will not sell their star attacker. As per the publication, the deal will be called off unless Ole Gunnar Solskjaer manages to stump up the cash quickly.

However, Manchester United still have hope in signing Jason Sancho as according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League side are constantly in talks with Borussia Dortmund. Both clubs are in constant contact to find the solution about transfer fee, add ons and instalments of the deal.

Jadon Sancho has been one of the best players in Bundesliga this season which has seen him being noticed by several European heavyweights. The 20-year-old was involved in 34 goals this season in 32 appearances, scoring 17 and assisting 17 times.

