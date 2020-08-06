Borussia Dortmund expect Manchester United target Jadon Sancho to stay at the club this season. United have made the England winger their priority this summer but have refused to match Dortmund’s €120 million valuation and are reportedly yet to make an official bid. The Bundesliga side have also set a deadline of August 10 for both clubs to reach an agreement for the signing but expect Sancho to stay. United have refused to hasten their process and meet the deadline for securing the player. Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Eye Federico Chiesa As Alternative Option to England Star.

Reports stated that United feel the August 10 deadline was ridiculous and ‘artificial’ when the summer transfer window runs till October 5. Sancho, who scored 16 goals and assisted 17 times in Bundesliga 2019-20, has been linked to United for some time now. The 20-year-old has already agreed personal terms for a five-year deal with the Red Devils and is patiently waiting for both clubs to reach an agreement. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Alexis Sanchez Inter Milan Move.

Sancho is excited by the prospects of him returning to England and playing in the Premier League but talented winger might have to wait longer with both United and Dortmund still far from reaching towards an agreement on the negotiations table. According to a report from ESPN, Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc expects the club to keep Sancho this summer. "I assume that Jadon will go to training camp on Monday and play with us for the coming season," Zorc was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said that there has been no contact with United over the sale of Sancho although reports indicated that early discussions took place. "There has never been an offer for Jadon, but we have pre-emptively given the minimum of what should be paid," Watzke said. "So far, there has been no contact between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in terms of Sancho, either indirectly or through alleged intermediaries."

United are yet to place an official bid for Sancho but senior figures at Old Trafford believe that a deal can be reached soon. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also asked about Sancho after his side beat LASK 2-1 to progress into the 2019020 Europa League quarter-finals but the Norwegian refused to be drawn into making any comment on the club’s transfer plans.

"We are looking into all transfers differently. I'm not going to speak about individuals that are not our players. There is no update -- we'll give you an update when we can,” said Solskjaer. He, however, confirmed that Alexis Sanchez has now permanently joined Inter Milan after both he and the club mutually terminated his United contract.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2020 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).