Mumbai City is sixth in the Indian Super League points table with 23 points from 14 games and will be looking to push higher up when they take on Jamshedpur at home this evening. The Islanders have three wins in their last five games and will be keen on utilizing their momentum to get themselves settled in the playoffs race. While Mohun Bagan is tightening their grip on the top spot, the second place is certainly wide open. Opponents Jamshedpur are fourth with 24 points from 13 games and this is a crucial game for them against an immediate rival. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Mumbai City will be without the services of Akash Mishra and Ayush Chhikara due to fitness issues. Vikram Pratap Singh has been one of the finds of the league in recent times and his presence in the final third will be crucial. Bipin Singh and Nikolaos Karelis will give him company there. Yoel van Nieff should be the sweeper in the midfield role, breaking up opposition play.

Jamshedpur does not have any injuries or suspensions to worry about before the tie, which is a positive. The likes of Javi Hernandez, Md Sanan, and Javi Siverio will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility for the team. Rei Tachikawa alongside Sourav Das will try and maintain the tempo of the contest for the visitors. Check out Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match details and viewing options below.

When is Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai City FC will host Jamshedpur FC on matchday 15. The Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 12. Check out the Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC C match viewing options below. ISL 2024-25: Jamie Maclaren Scores in Kolkata Derby as Mohun Bagan Super Giant Register Slender 1-0 Win Over East Bengal.

Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming online for free. Expect both the teams to create plenty of chances in this tie, which will likely end in a scored draw.

