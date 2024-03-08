Jamshedpur saw their four-game unbeaten run in the Indian Super League come to an end with a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Mohun Bagan. The Men of Steel are 7th in the standings with 20 points from 18 games. They have fallen off the pace in terms of the top-four finish but will be keen to finish the campaign on a high. They host Mumbai City this evening, which will be a tough test for them considering the form of the visitors. The Islanders have won four out of their last five contests and sit pretty at second in the standings. They will go top of the ladder with a win today. Katia Itzel Garcia Breaks 20-Year Barrier as First Female Referee in Men's First Division Football Match in Mexico.

Daniel Chima Chukwu and Javier Siverio will form the two-man frontline for the home side. The duo did not get much chance in the last game but they will be hoping for a turnaround against Mumbai. PC Laldinpuia and Pratik Chaudhari at the back will need to keep an eye on Mumbai’s quick interchange of play in the final third. In terms of injuries, Wungyanyg Muirang is the big name missing.

Iker Guarrotxena may not be fit in time for this clash with the Mumbai City forward struggling with a hamstring injury. Vikram Partap Singh is in the form of his life at the moment and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet again. Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh will be key for the visitors in midfield. UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Liverpool Routs Sparta Praha 5-1; AS Roma, AC Milan, Marseille Win; Bayer Leverkusen Escapes With Draw.

When Is Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Jamshedpur FC will face Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Wednesday, March 6. The JFC vs MCFC match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium, Jamshedpur and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. It will be a keenly contested game with Mumbai City scoring a narrow victory.

