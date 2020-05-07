Jerome Boateng Trolls Lionel Messi Fans With 2014 FIFA World Cup Final Jibe

Jerome Boateng and Mario Gotze (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

On May 6, 2015, During a Champions League semi-final clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Lionel Messi humiliated Jerome Boateng on the football field. The Argentine genius left the German defender on his backside with a sumptuous skill. This is one of the things that Messi fans constantly remind the Bayern player of and now Boateng has trolled the Argentine’s fans with a 2014 FIFA World Cup final jibe, where Germany defeated Argentina in the finals. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Other Barcelona Footballers Arrive for Coronavirus Tests Ahead of Training Return.

The German international took to Twitter to troll Lionel Messi fans who have been reminding him constantly of what happened in 2015. Five years after the incident, he posted something for his fans to laugh about during these tough days. ‘Here you go - something to laugh these tough days. I'll get some popcorn meanwhile ... and watch World Cup final 2014 afterwards’ wrote the 31-year-old.

Boateng's Tweet

Here you go - something to laugh these tough days. I'll get some popcorn meanwhile 🍿 ... and watch World Cup final 2014 afterwards 😉 pic.twitter.com/Gf2SXmjqLr — Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) May 6, 2020

Boateng also asked people to stop tagging him as he knew that it has been five years since Messi sat him on the ground. ‘you can stop tagging me now i know it's 5 years today’ he wrote.

Stop Tagging

you can stop tagging me now i know it's 5 years today 😂😂 — Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) May 6, 2020

The Germany international is not the only player on the receiving end of Lionel Messi’s wrath on a football field. After the incident, Boateng told ESPN, ‘That doesn't really affect me. I was laughing at myself. When you fall down or slip in a situation and somebody scores a goal, it's normal’.

The Incident

Five years ago today, Lionel Messi made Jerome Boateng eat grass 😳 (via @ChampionsLeague)pic.twitter.com/GXXyNYf4Lm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 6, 2020

‘These things happen; it happens to me, it happens to other players, I don't care about these things. For me, he's the best player in the world. That's football. Sometimes you look bad or something happens. I'm a defender, that doesn't kill me or anything.’ Boateng added.