Sports can get intense and not always one can digest losses easily. Now here was one instance of the same where Jose Mourinho where got into a war of words with Jurgen Klopp after Tottenham Hotspur lost to Liverpool by 1-2 in the game that was held at the Anfield. Post this Jose Mourinho the manager of the Hotspurs got into a verbal volley with Klopp and the former Manchester United manager vented out his frustration in the media as well. Mourinho went on to say that the best team lost and was seemingly upset with his side not winning. It was Roberto Firmino's 90th goal led the Liverpool team to win the game by 2-1. Premier League 2020–21: After Registering a 2–1 Win Against Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Says ‘Son Heung-Min’s Goal Was Clearly Offside’.

Mourinho further slammed Liverpool’s behaviour at the sidelines and said, “'By the way, if I behave on the touchline as he does then I'm not there. Come on, that's animated. Do you want to take the table with the time from the fourth official? I'm saying for some reason I'm different and I'm sad,” he said during the interview. Mourinho also said that he was forced to substitute Giovani Lo Celso in the second half because the Liverpool manager and his team attempting to get the midfielder sent off with another yellow card.

Liverpool manager on the other hand appeared to be quite chilled out and said that Mourinho couldn’t gulp the fact that a better team lost. Liverpool manager said that "Then my English is worse than I thought. I thought he said to me "the better team lost" and nothing about my behaviour on the touchline, so I have no idea what it is." Liverpool won the game 2-1.

