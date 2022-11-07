Manchester United have performed well but inconsistently since Erik ten Hag's arrival this season. The Red Devils signed a number of players in the summer and are looking at more options to strengthen their squad. The Premier League outfit are considering signing PSV starlet Cody Gapko in January. UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Playoff Draw: Barcelona Take on Manchester United, Juventus Face Nantes.

Manchester United were linked with a move for the Dutch star in the summer but the 23-year-old decided to stay at PSV. However, the Premier League side are likely to re-ignite their interest in the forward and could spend the cash on him in the January window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, if Manchester United want to sign the 23-year-old they will have to pay a transfer fee of around €50 million. It is understood that PSV are open to selling the star if their demands are met but the Red Devils could face competition.

PSV Eindhoven director Marcel Brands recently spoke about the player's future ahead of the derby clash against Ajax. 'Next year he will also play the match in Eindhoven against Ajax. If it will be his last away match with PSV against Ajax? Yes, that is a possibility.' he said in an interview with ESPN.

Brands indicated that Cody Gapko will remain with the club in January but could leave in the summer. However, if any club matches their transfer demands, the Dutch outfit are likely to part ways with the forward in the winter window.

'If United offered the money [in summer] that we wanted to have for Cody, then we would’ve sold him. You can not stop him then. With bonuses we wanted to go up until €50m.' Brands said about Manchester United's interest in the player.

