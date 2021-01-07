Federico Chiesa scored a brace and Weston Mckennie added a third as Juventus inflicted this season’s first defeat on AC Milan bringing their 27-match unbeaten run on the Serie A 2020-21 to end. Despite the 3-1 defeat, AC Milan held on to their first position and are still a point ahead of Inter Milan, who lost 2-1 at Sampdoria. Juventus climbed to fourth with the victory. They have now scored at least three goals in each of their last four matches. Cristiano Ronaldo, who started as one of the two forwards, failed to find the net but could have added an assist to his name if not for a brilliant save from Gianluigi Donnarumma off Mckennie. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Zlatan Ibrahimovic Clash Averted: Ibra Scolded by AC Milan Manager Stephano Pioli for his Recent Video Ahead of Serie A 2020-21 Match Against Juventus.

AC Milan, who had ended the last season with a 12-match unbeaten run, came into the Juventus match unbeaten in Serie A since March last year. But their 15-match unbeaten run this domestic season, 27 matches in total, looked threatened when Chiesa struck the woodwork just minutes after the start. He scored his first goal in the 18th minute after a delightful backheel from Paulo Dybala, who also assisted Chiesa for his second goal. Take a look at the goal video highlights.

Juventus vs AC Milan Goals Video Highlights

Milan levelled the scores back just before the half-time break from a quick counter-attack with Davide Calabria finishing off a brilliant move. Chiesa and Dybala were, however, back again in the 62nd minute with the Argentinian finding Chiesa outside the box and the Italian finding the net with a low left-footer.

Weston Mckennie, who came on as a substitute, could have scored immediately after getting to the end of a flick from Ronaldo but Donnarumma pulled off a brilliant diving save to keep AC Milan in the game. Mckennie though wouldn’t be denied his goal in the 76th minute. He tapped the ball in after the ball was cut back into play by fellow substitute Dejan Kulusevski.

