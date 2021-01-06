Just a couple of days ago, Cristiano Ronaldo was in news for breaking Pele’s record of 758th goal of his career during the game against Udinese. Now post this, Pele updated his Instagram profile and said that he was the leading goal scorer of all time. Just when the entire world was celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo’s record, Pele’s Instagram bio read, “Leading goal scorer of all time (1,283).” Now, this was quite a big highlight of his profile as the former footballer claimed that CR7 is far behind the tally. Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Pele's Goal Tally, Moves to Second in All-Time Scorer's List Behind Josef Bican.

Ronaldo when scripted the record, he scored a brace and led the team to a stunning 4-1 win. He netted a goal at the 31st and the 70th minute of the match. However, as per the official tally, Ronaldo is second in the list with just one goal away from Josef Bican. Pele on the other hand is placed on number three of the list. Now, let's have a look at the updated profile below:

This is not the first time when the numbers related to Pele's record have been refuted. Prior to this, even when Messi surpassed Pele's one club record, Santos said that the Pele had scored more record. "Part of the media report the total, while excluding the best record of all: the total number of goals for the clubs. Pele scored 1,091 for Santos," said the club in the statement released bu them after Messi surpassed the record.

