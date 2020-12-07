Cristiano Ronaldo and former Barcelona player Arthur are set to lead Juventus’ squad for their trip to Barcelona on Tuesday for the final Group G UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match. Juventus named a 23-member squad for the trip to Camp Nou with Ronaldo, who played nine seasons for rivals Real Madrid, and Arthur set to return to Camp Nou. Leonardo Bonucci, who made his return into the squad against Dynamo Kyiv after recovering from his injury, was also named in the squad. Midfielder Aaron Ramsey is also part of the team. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Set to Resume Rivalry; Barcelona Share Creative Doodle of Both Superstars Ahead of BAR vs JUV UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Match.

Juventus also named young centre-backs Radu Dragusin and Gianluca Frabotta in the 23-member squad with Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci the only two fit centre-backs in the squad. Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral are still out with injuries. Paulo Dybala has also been named among the forwards. Take a look at the full Juventus squad announced for the Barcelona vs Juventus match. Cristiano Ronaldo Ready for Barcelona Match; Juventus Share Picture of Star Forward Training Ahead of UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Clash (See Pic).

Juventus Announce 23-Member Squad for Barcelona Trip

Barcelona are on top of Group G with 15 points and have won all of their five matches while Juventus’ only defeat in the group stage came at home to Barcelona when they were beaten 2-0. Both teams have already secured their qualification into the UCL round of 16. Juventus are, however, set to finish second in the group behind Barcelona unless they manage to beat by more than seven goals.

