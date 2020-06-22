Juventus and Barcelona could make their first summer signing in a couple of days after reports claimed that both clubs have reached a potential agreement for the exchange of midfielders Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo. Pjanic, who is expected to start for Juventus against Bologna on their Serie A 2019-20 return, could be soon heading to Barcelona while Brazilian Arthur might be heading towards the opposite direction. Both clubs have reportedly agreed for a straight player-swap deal involving no cash or transfer fees. Juventus Announces 22-Member Squad for Serie A 2019–20 Match Against Bologna, Gonzalo Higuain Still Out With Thigh Injury.

According to a report in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, both clubs have agreed to go with a straight player exchange deal involving Pjanic and Arthur. The reports also suggest that the deal could be finalised and announced by June 30 with only paperwork and certain valuations left to be chalked out between the clubs. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Other Players to Watch Out in Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A 2019–20 Match.

They have been in talks for a player-swap deal over months now although initially, it seemed that the deal was off after Arthur rejected an offer from Juventus and instead opted for staying at Camp Nou and fighting for his place.

But according to latest reports, the player has now softened his stance on a possible transfer and recently spoke to Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici enquiring about his future role at the club and personal conditions. Pjanic, on the other, saw Barcelona as his next club once he decided to leave Turin and had already accepted personal terms with the Spanish club.

Meanwhile, Juventus had also offered Pjanic in exchange for Italian midfielder Jorginho, who played under manager Maurizio Sarri at both Chelsea and Napoli. But Chelsea straight away rejected any possible deal for the Italian despite rumours that the club was willing to sell him. Juventus had also attempted to sign Arthur from Barcelona in the January transfer window but their offer had then been revoked.

