Juventus will take on Serie B side SPAL in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia 2020-21 tournament. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium on January 27, 2021 (Wednesday midnight). Andrea Pirlo’s team will start as the favourites and are expected to give fringe players a run-out in the game. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs SPAL Coppa Italia 2020-21 live streaming details can scroll down below. Juventus Revisits Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal Against SPAL Ahead of Coppa Italia 2021 Quarter-Final Match.

Andrea Pirlo’s team saw off Genoa in the previous fixture of the competition and will take confidence from that result into a comparatively easy fixture in the quarter-finals. SPAL are promotional contenders but face a tough task in record Italian champions. Bianconeri went to extra-time against Genoa last time and will be hoping to get the job done sooner this time.

Juventus vs SPAL Coppa Italia 2020-21 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

Juventus vs SPAL Coppa Italia 2020-21 clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium on January 28, 2021 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to be held at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Juventus vs SPAL Coppa Italia 2020-21 Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Juventus vs SPAL Coppa Italia 2020-21 clash will not be live telecast on any television channel in India as there no broadcasters available for Coppa Italia in India. Fans can, however, watch the game on online platforms

Juventus vs SPAL Coppa Italia 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online in India

Despite there being no official broadcaster being available for the game, Juventus vs Genoa, Coppa Italia 2020-21 will be streamed live on FanCode. Fans can log onto the FanCode website or app and purchase the FC Match Pass to enjoy the game

